Cheap as chips

Blackpool loves a bargain –especially when it comes to the country’s most famous dish.

People in Blackpool can enjoy a plate of fish and chips at a price lower than any other holiday destination in Britain, a new study has revealed.

The average cost of a portion of fish and chips in the resort came in at just £5.19, according to Hitachi Personal Finance UK’s ‘Fish and Chip Index’.

Steve Lynton, of the Granada Fish Bar and Restaurant in Fleetwood, said: “It doesn’t surprise me. Even though there’s gastro pubs around selling fish, chips and peas for £11 a portion, fish and chips still remain great value for money, especially in these hard times.

“Not only are they the best value for money out of all the takeaways, they have the least fat and calorie content.

“We constantly check around the Fylde coast to make sure our prices are in check.”

The Fish and Chip Index researched fish and chip prices in 250 food outlets from the top 25 holiday destinations in Great Britain.

Blackpool placed first, with local chip shops charging more than £1 less than the national average of £6.20.

Second place was awarded to Harrogate with an average of £5.24, followed by Leeds with an average of £5.39.

London was found to charge the most for the national dish, with an average cost of £8.90, followed by Weymouth at £7.03 and Brighton at £6.70

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “We’re thrilled that Blackpool has been recognised as offering the best value pound for pound among Britain’s favourite staycation spots.

“Blackpool has received considerable investment in recent years and undergone extensive regeneration, with a view to reclaiming its reputation as Britain’s most beloved seaside town.

“At the same time, it offers terrific value for money, without compromising on quality, something we’re looking forward to showing holidaymakers this summer.”

Theresa Lindsay, head of marketing at Hitachi Capital UK, said: “Our Fish and Chip Index offers a glimpse of contrasting costs throughout the UK.

“Many families considering a staycation this summer might want to take its finds into consideration before inadvertently spending more on their holiday at home than they would overseas.”