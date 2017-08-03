Brewdog plans bar on the US-Mexican border

A Scottish brewery plans to open a new bar on the US-Mexico border in effort to bring together craft beer fans from the two countries.

BrewDog hopes to build its Bar on the Edge half in Texas and half in Chihuahua.

It would serve Mexican beers on the US side and American drinks on the Mexican side, as well as BrewDog's range of craft beers brewed in Columbus, Ohio.

James Watt, co-founder of the Aberdeenshire-based brewery, said: "Beer has always been a unifying factor between cultures - and our business was born from collaboration and an inclusive approach - so we thought it would be fun to place the bar a few feet further to actually cross the US-Mexico border too.

"We will request official permission from the local authorities to put it there and adhere to any red tape stuff, but I guess it would make it more difficult to build a wall if there's a BrewDog bar in the way.

"We're planning on putting the bar there anyway until someone tells us to move it.

"It was (former US president) JFK that said, 'conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth'. We love the US, and we already have an amazing army of fans over here, but we do not intend to bring BrewDog 'lite' to the US.

"The Bar on the Edge is our line in the sand, quite literally."

The geographical border, at which current US President Donald Trump has vowed to build a wall, will be represented by a dotted line across the centre of the premises.

Built from old shipping containers, it will be classed as a temporary mobile building.

Although it will not see regular footfall, the founders hope it will become a magnetic pole for craft beer fans on both sides of the border to come together.