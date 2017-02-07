Blind Date set to return to TV screens

Hit television show Blind Date is to make a comeback after more than 13 years off air.

The popular dating programme was fronted by the late Cilla Black for its entire 18-year run on ITV.

It will return to screens later this year on Channel 5, a source confirmed to the Press Association.

"Blind Date is the original dating show and it's huge news to bring it back," a separate source told The Sun.

"It's a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly.

"In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show."

It will be produced by So Television - which also makes The Graham Norton show for the BBC.

The show, which launched in 1985, came to an end in 2003 after Black sensationally announced she intended to quit the show live on air.

The TV and music star revealed that the show had become more like work than fun and said she wanted to leave before it became a "chore".

It was reported at the time that the show's production crew were unaware that she would make the announcement.