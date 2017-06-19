BFG and The Lion King make Films To See Before You Grow Up list

The BFG, The Lion King and Up! have been included in a guide of films all children should watch before they grow up.

They are among 50 popular movies which have been deemed to benefit a child's development and creativity according to a list compiled by leading film industry experts.

It measured films such as E.T, Willy Wonka and Toy Story against a series of metrics including the impact on a child's intellectual, educational and emotional development, as well as the nostalgia factor.

Classics Mary Poppins and Oliver! as well as The Lego Movie and Frozen also feature on the list.

It was created by film education charity Into Film, in partnership with the UK video industry, to launch the Must See Movies Before You Grow Up campaign which will see all 50 films distributed by retailers this summer in a bid for children to see them before turning 11.

Ambassador for the campaign, Denise Van Outen, said: "Nothing beats movie night in our family. I love watching my daughter Betsy become totally absorbed in a storyline.

"It's always fun showing her films that I used to watch as a little girl and then sharing our favourite scenes and characters.

"I'm certain film's ability to take us to far-off places and other worlds helps children develop empathy and imagination."

Here is the full list of films which cultural education charity Into Film says children should see before the age of 11:

• 101 Dalmatians (1961)

• A Little Princess (1995)

• Annie (1982)

• Babe: The Gallant Pig (1995)

• Beauty And The Beast (1991)

• Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (2009)

• Coraline (2009)

• Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)

• Dumbo (1941)

• E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

• Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

• Free Willy (1993)

• Frozen (2013)

• Home (2015)

• Hook (1991)

• Hotel Transylvania (2012)

• How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

• Jumanji (1995)

• Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)

• Mary Poppins (1964)

• Matilda (1996)

• Nanny McPhee (2005)

• Night At The Museum (2006)

• Oliver (1968)

• Paddington (2014)

• Secret Life Of Pets (2016)

• Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

• Shrek (2001)

• Space Jam (1996)

• Spirited Away (2001)

• Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)

• Swallows And Amazons (2016)

• The Adventures Of Tintin (2011)

• The BFG (2016)

• The Gruffalo (2009)

• The Iron Giant (1999)

• The Jungle Book (1967)

• The Lego Movie (2014)

• The Lion King (1994)

• The Lorax (2012)

• The Never-Ending Story (1984)

• The Princess Bride (1987)

• The Secret Garden (1993)

• The Witches (1990)

• Toy Story (1995)

• Trolls (2016)

• Up (2009)

• Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (2005)

• Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

• Zootropolis (2016)