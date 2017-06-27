BBC defends glitter boobs tutorial video

The BBC has defended its decision to create a video tutorial on how women can decorate their breasts with glitter.

A clip showing a woman spray-painting her body and applying jewelled stickers over her nipples was uploaded by BBC Scotland's The Social, showing women how to get the look that has been spotted at festivals including Glastonbury this summer.

But critics of the content labelled it inappropriate in the comments section of the video.

A BBC spokesman responded: "The Social has a specific remit to create content aimed at 18 to 34 year olds and the topics covered are led by our audience.

"In this case the content was all produced by young women and aimed at their peers.

"The overwhelming response from the 160,000 who viewed it was very positive."

One Facebook user commented on the video: "Complained about this last week, got told to expect more of the same so unfollowed after seeing this again today. What a shame as your other content is good but I think you need to have a think about what messages your sending out with this content."

Another wrote: "Just because her nipples are covered, doesn't make it burlesque. This really strikes me as inappropriate content."

Someone else added: "Licence fee refund please!"

But not everyone was offended by the tutorial.

One person wrote: "Great for festivals. Love it well done you girl…can't see what all the fuss is about no nipples showing..guess some don't understand it's just art."

Another added: "I honestly can't believe the negativity towards this woman. Glitter boobs? How could you be offended by that. I love it. In a world gone PC mad it's refreshing. Irrelevant if she's had a boob job or not. She's beautiful and fun."