Baby headbands recalled over choke risk

A children’s clothes wholesaler has issued a recall of several of its products over a potential choking hazard.

Sheldon International Ltd, which supplies children’s clothing, bedding and accessories to traders under the brands Nursery Time, Snuggle Baby and Tiny Baby, has warned that small decorative parts may come detached from a range of its headbands, posing a choking risk to under-threes.

As a result it has issued a recall of several items.

The item are:

GP-2512-0623 (Baby Girls Headband Set)

GP-2515-0637 (Baby Girls Socks and Headband Set - Pink Flower)

GP-2515-0638 (Baby Girls Socks and Headband Set - White Flower)

GP-2515-0639 (Baby Girls Socks and Headband Set - Pink Spots)

GP-2515-0640 (Baby Girls Socks and Headband Set - Pink Flower)

GP-2515-0641 (Baby Girls Headband - Pink Flower)

GP-2515-0642 (Baby Girls Headband - White Flower)

GP-2515-0643 (Baby Girls Headband - White Ribbon)

GP-2515-0644 (Baby Girls Headband - Pink Ribbon)

GP-2515-0655 (Baby Socks and Headband Set - Pink Flower)

GP-2515-0656 (Baby Socks and Headband Set - Red Flower)

GP-2515-0657 (Baby Socks and Headband Set - Navy Flower)

GP-2515-0658 (Baby Socks and Headband Set - Black Dots)

GP-2515-0659 (Baby Headband - White Flower)

GP-2515-0660 (Baby Headband - Pink Flower)

GP-2515-0661 (Baby Headband - Black Spots)

Traders have been asked to stop selling the products and return them to the supplier and members of the public who have bought any of them are being advised to return them to the retailer where they were bought.