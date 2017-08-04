Angelina's trunk route to record books

Have your say

A Blackpool schoolgirl is celebrating becoming a new world record breaker in the most surprising circumstances.

Angelina Barrow went to the Pleasure Beach for a day out and left with a place in the Guiness Book of World Records, one of two visitors to make their name in a week of bizarre challenges as the park hosted the Guiness Summertime Games.

The 12-year-old’s name will be in the world famous book next year, after she managed to pull on 21 pairs of swimming trunks in just 30 seconds.

Angelina couldn’t believe she’d managed to pull off the challenge.

She said: “I’ve loved taking part in the Guinness Summertime Games, especially with it being held here at the Pleasure Beach, somewhere I’ve spent many happy times with my family.

“It’s brilliant to think I’m going to be in the record books, it was great fun doing it.”

Another record was set by holidaymaker Shane Johnson, 29, from Arbroath, Scotland, who packed a suitcase in a blazing time of 42.19 seconds

Managing Director at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, comments: “I’m delighted that new world records have been set here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach – Shane and

Angelina really got into the fun and competitive spirit of the games and are deserving champions.

“Our number one aim at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is to ensure visitors have a fantastic day out, one full of memories.

It’s fantastic to know that Shane and Angelina will make the history books too!”