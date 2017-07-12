Andy Serkis reads Donald Trump's tweets as Gollum, and fans absolutely love it

Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis has delighted fans by lending a creepy new twist to some of US president Donald Trump's most talked-about social media posts.

The actor, who played the disturbed creature Gollum in the fantasy series, recreated his inimitable character voice to read out the quotes as he appeared on US chat show The Late Show.

He even crouched on the sofa as he read: "The fake news media has never been so wrong, or so dirty... purposely incorrect stories and phoney sources to meet their agenda of hate... sad.

"Despite the constant negative press... covfefe."

The audience roared with laughter as Serkis asked presenter Stephen Colbert, while still in character: "Wait, what's covfefe, Precious?"

The 53-year-old Brit also teased his UK fans before the show on Tuesday night by tweeting: "I may or may not, have read Presidential Tweets as Gollum."

Complimenting his stellar performance, one fan commented: "This has become my favourite television moment... thank you," while another wrote: "That was covfefeingly brilliant. Well done, sir!"

"I actually screamed laughing," wrote another.

Serkis appeared on the show to promote his upcoming movie War For The Planet Of The Apes. His packed film schedule for the next two years also includes parts in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX (as Supreme Leader Snoke), Jungle Book (Baloo) and Squadron 42 (Thul'Oquray).