70% of UK children travelled internationally by age of five

UK children are six times more well-travelled than their grandparents were when they were growing up, new research shows.

Some 70% of boys and girls travelled internationally by the age of five compared with just 12% of over-50s, according to a study by travel firm eDreams.

The average British adult did not go on their first overseas trip until they were 14-years-old, while children today are typically doing this aged just five.

Some 43% of people say they travel more today than they did a decade ago, with increased disposable income, cheaper air fares and the ability to book online among the most common reasons given.

Some 2,000 people from the UK were surveyed for the research, which also found that millennials aged 18-29 had been on an average of 20 holidays both domestically and abroad by the time they turned 18, while baby boomers aged over 50 had clocked up just 11 by that stage in their lives.

Dana Dunne, chief executive of eDreams, said: "The opportunity to explore the world through travel is greater than ever before, so it is no surprise that our children not only holiday more, but have been to destinations our parents and grandparents perhaps would not have considered.

"As the world continues to open up largely due to the increasing accessibility of travel and technological advances, we can now book a holiday at the click of a button."