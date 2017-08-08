Obese beach cricketer rescued after suffering horrific accident while wearing Crocs

An obese beach-goer had to be helped off the sand by the Coastguard after hurting his leg playing sport while wearing Crocs.

The chunky cricketer, 22, fell and suffered a suspected broken leg close to South Pier in Blackpool as high tide approached on Saturday.

Because of the holiday-maker’s size, rescuers from the Coastguard in Fleetwood and Lytham were scrambled, while volunteers from the RNLI were also paged.

They helped paramedics shift him to the sea wall while a specialist ambulance was called to take him to hospital for an x-ray and further treatment.

“He was too heavy for a standard ambulance stretcher,” a Coastguard spokesman said yesterday, while the service said on its Facebook page: “Possibly the ‘Croc’ bit back!!!

“The moral of this story ... don’t play cricket with Crocs!!!”

The footwear, made from resin foam, is said to have a number of medical benefits, including for those with diabetes and circulatory and foot ailments, though they are also famous for their quirky appearance.

“We dealt with about 15 more people who were in danger of being cut off by the tide on the way back to Fleetwood,” the Coastguard spokesman added.