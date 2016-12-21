OAP filmed on scooter at busy roundabout

A video showing a pensioner going round the Morrisons roundabout on Amounderness Way has gone viral.

Kevin Green uploaded the minute-long footage to Facebook, writing: “Couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this gentleman.”

The pensioner was filmed on his scooter tackling the Morrisons roundabout on Amounderness Way (Pic: Facebook/Kevin Green)

The clip has been shared over 1,170 times and seen by more than 86,000 people since Sunday.

It shows the OAP, complete with flat cap, waiting patiently in the middle of the right hand lane before pulling out at around eight mph.

The current speed limit on the roundabout is 30mph.

The Highway Code advises anyone using a mobility to negotiate a major roundabout – one with two or more lanes – that ‘it may be safer to use the pavement to find a route which avoids the roundabout altogether’.

The video has attracted hundreds of comments, including from a man who said: “This is my father and he has only just lost his licence due to illness.

“As a family we are shocked as we did not know he was doing this. I have actually shown him this video to show him how dangerous he has been and that he could so easily have been killed.

“He is 86 now and it’s been very difficult for him to adjust to losing his licence, so I once again would like to thank Kevin.”