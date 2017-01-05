OAP airlifted to hospital with 'major trauma' after accident at his Blackpool home

A pensioner has been airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital after suffering serious burns in an accident at his home in Marton earlier today, the fire service said.

The emergency services were called to the 80-year-old's Crossland Road house at around 2.25pm, and have now launched an investigation.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said the man suffered 'major trauma' in the incident, and said he was flown by helicopter so he could get specialist treatment at Wythenshawe's dedicated burns unit.

An advanced paramedic, ambulance, and commander were all sent to the scene, as were firefighters from South Shore and Bispham fire stations and police officers.

A spokesman for the fire service said what happened is still unclear, and said specialist investigations are working to find out how the man came about his injuries.

There was some fire damage to the back door, he added, describing the incident as 'accidental, not deliberate'.

A neighbour is understood to have helped the pensioner before firefighters arrived, while passers-by gathered to watch the helicopter land on spare land near the pensioner's home.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police added: "The fire is being treated as unexplained and we are working with the fire service to establish a cause."