Warning after pupils sent indecent material online

A warning has been sent out to parents following reports a man had sent indecent material to pupils online.

St Peter’s Catholic High School in Orrell sent a text to parents warning them to be vigilant after pupils from another school were approached by a man online.

The man, which the school named but Wigan Today has chosen not to for legal reasons, is then reported to have sent the pupils indecent material.

The text reads: “We have been informed that a person has approached pupils from a local school online and sent indecent material. Please be vigilant.”

To find out more about how to help keep your children safe online, visit http://www.saferinternet.org.uk/advice-and-resources/parents-and-carers.

GMP have also produced a number of videos about staying safe online which can be found on http://www.gmp.police.uk/.