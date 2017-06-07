Tory ad van blocks motorway after it overturns in strong winds

Three lanes of the M6 northbound were blocked yesterday after a Conservative advertising van overturned on the Thelwall viaduct.

Nobody was injured in the accident which happened as the van travelled northbound between Lymm and Woolston, say police.

The van was pictured lying forlornly on its side with the slogan "For the best Brexit deal vote Conservative on 8th June" clearly visible.

Social media users were quick to point fun at the Conservative party "strong and stable" mantra following the incident.

Twitter user Kevin said: "Oh god this is too perfect - a 'strong and stable' Tory ad van that had been driving round town blew over on the motorway."

AitchTeaDrinker tweeted :"#StrongAndStable wagon topples over on Thelwall viaduct. No-one was hurt so feel free to chortle heartily."

Police confirmed that motorists had faced delays following the accident.

A spokesman for the police said: "At 10.10am police received a report of an overturned van on the Thelwall viaduct M6 northbound.

"An advertising van had overturned as it crossed the viaduct blocking a lane. No one appears to have been injured.

"There was disruption to traffic in the area and road users were advised to use alternative routes until the carriageway was cleared."