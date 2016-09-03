REGIONAL NEWS: Police hunt after woman shot

Police are appealing for information after a woman was shot in the leg.

Officers were called at around 5.20pm on Friday to Billy Lane, Clifton, Salford, to reports of a shooting.

Police found that a 65-year-old woman had suffered pellet wounds to the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

An investigation has been launched.

Chief Inspector Julie Ellison, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “We understand that an incident like this will cause concern in the local area but we have increased patrols to reassure the community and a significant team of officers are working on the investigation.

“This happened at a busy time on a Friday evening so somebody must have been in the area and seen something.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has information that can help our investigation to contact the police.

“We are doing all we can to identify those responsible and will provide updates to the public as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.