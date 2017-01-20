NORTH WEST ROADWORKS: 23-29 January 2017

Here are all planned roadworks across the region from Monday January, 23 to Sunday January, 29 2017.

M6 junctions 16 to 19: Cheshire smart motorway

Work is underway to upgrade the M6 to a smart motorway between Crewe and Knutsford, converting the hard shoulder to an extra lane and introducing new variable speed limits. The project is due to be completed in spring 2018. The northbound carriageway is due to be closed overnight (10pm to 6am) between junctions 18 and 19 on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 January. A diversion will be in place.

Wednesday 25th January, full closure M6 south bound J19 to J18 10pm-6am.

Thursday 26th January, full closure M6 northbound J18 to J19 10pm-6am.

Friday 27th January, full closure M6 northbound J18 to J19 10pm-6am.

M6 junction 22 Newton-le-Willows

Essential bridge maintenance work is underway to replace 40 corroded bearings on the M6 junction 22 bridges. Average speed cameras and a 50mph speed limit are in place. The work, between junctions 21a and 23, is due to be completed in the spring.

M6 junction 34 Lancaster

Lancashire County Council’s new link road between junction 34 of the M6 and Heysham has now opened but finishing work will require lane and hard shoulder closures along the M6 through junction 34 to continue for the time being. More information is available here: http://heyshamlink.lancashire.gov.uk

M6 North of Tebay services

20 January to 5 March. Night time single lane running will be in place southbound between 8pm and 6am with 2 lanes open daytime. A 50mph speed limit will be in force. Tebay services exit slip closure is required for 1 night only for resurfacing works.

M60 junction 8 Sale to junction 20 Rochdale

A major smart motorway scheme is taking place to cut congestion and improve journey times on parts of the M60 and the M62 in Greater Manchester. The scheme involves overnight slip road and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit in place for the safety of drivers and road workers. Details on

overnight closures are available here: https://www.facebook.com/smartmotorwaysmanchester

M61 junctions 4 Atherton to junction 5 Westhoughton

A scheme is taking place overnight to replace the central reservation barrier between junctions 4 and 5 on the M61. The work is being carried out between 9pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, and is due to be completed by February. Temporary lane closures will be in place.

M61 to A580 Kearsley

The southbound link road from junction 2 of the M61 near Kearsley to the eastbound A580 East Lancashire Road is closed overnight for resurfacing. The work will take place between 8pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, and until 7am at weekends. The scheme is due to be completed by early February.

M6/M62 Croft Interchange

Work has begun to install smart motorway technology on the link road between the two motorways. The following closures will be in place:

Night-time full closures of the M62 East-bound on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (23/24/25 Jan) for establishment of the narrow lanes;

Night-time full closures of the M62 West-bound on Thursday (26 Jan) for establishment of the narrow lanes.

M66 Junction 2 Bury to Junction 4 at M60/M62

Resurfacing work started on Monday 16 January between junctions 2 and 4 of the M66. Some bridge repairs and electrical work will also take place. The work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am and will require some lane or full carriageway closures. A temporary 50mph speed limit will also be in place, and the scheme is due to be completed by March.

A556 Knutsford to Bowdon

A £192 million project is being delivered to build a new dual carriageway linking the M56 to the M6 in Cheshire. The A56 Lymm Road will be closed at the junction with Bowdon roundabout between 6am and 6pm on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January.

A585 West Drive to Fleetwood Cycleway

Work is taking place on a new shared footpath and cycleway between West Drive and Fleetwood. Narrow lanes and a temporary 30mph speed limit are being used along the route to help provide a safe space for workers constructing the new shared paths. Work will take place between 7am and 7pm each day with occasional overnight work. The project is due to be completed by the end of March.

A585 Esprick

20 to 24 January. Daytime traffic signals are in place to replace an existing damaged fire hydrant frame and cover 9.30am to 3.30pm.

A590 Lindal in Furness

Work is being carried out to tackle flooding between Pennington Lane and Bank End Cottages. Narrow lanes and a temporary 30mph speed limit will be in place until completion at the end of March.

A590 Quebec Street

Daytime traffic signals will be in place 9.30am to 3.30pm for 1 day on 23 January. They be re-erected on 26 January for 7 days between the same times. Quebec Street and Swan street will be closed and diversions in place from 23 Jan for 2 weeks for removing the existing tarmac and replacing it with a new asphalt surface and new road markings.

A595 Egremont

Repairs are taking place to the safety barriers adjacent to Wyndham Place on the A595 and are due to be completed by the end of February. A contraflow system is in place on the southern approach to the Main Street/East Road roundabout.

A55 Junction 40 Nantwich

The southbound entry slip road at junction 40 of the A55, where it meets the A51, will be closed overnight for resurfacing and electrical work for two nights from Saturday 21 January. The slip road will be closed between 8pm and 7am, with a diversion in place.

A66 Brough

Resurfacing work started on Monday 14 November and will continue until the end of January. Overnight lane closures will be in place, between 8pm and 6am, with traffic led through the roadworks by a contractor’s vehicle.

A66 Embleton

Work is taking place to install new signs and paint white lines at the Embleton junction. Temporary night time traffic lights will be in place 23 to 26 January traffic lights are in place, and the scheme is due to be completed later this month.

A66 Bassenthwaite Lake

A contraflow system is in place while work is carried out on the embankment in the central reservation next to Bass Lake. The scheme is due to be completed in the spring.

A66 Thornthwaite (Osprey Site)

Construction work is being carried out to protect the A66 from flooding, at the Osprey Site near Thornthwaite, by raising the height of the carriageway. Temporary traffic lights are in place along with a 40mph speed limit. The scheme is due to be completed in the spring.

A66 Marron Bridge

Maintenance work begins on 27 January on Marron Bridge, between Broughton Cross and Bridgefoot on the A66. Temporary traffic lights will be in place, mainly during off-peak hours, for the first phase of the scheme. A 30mph speed limit will be in place. Night time closures will take effect from 27 January. The project is due to be completed by March.

A665 Bury Old Road

A scheme is taking place to upgrade the safety barriers on the A665 bridge on Bury Old Road over the M60 near junction 17. The work will be carried out between 8.30am and 11pm, Monday to Friday, with temporary traffic lights and lane closures in place from 6.30pm. Some overnight and weekend working may also be required. The Kenilworth Avenue junction with Bury Old Road will be closed throughout the scheme, with a diversion in place. The project is due to be completed by March.

