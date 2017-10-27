Disgust in picturesque village as decorative stone vandalised

Villagers were outraged this morning to discover mindless vandals had de-faced a decorative stone in their community.

Vandals used yellow paint or spray solution to create a "sad face" on the stone that was donated to the Friends of Worsthorne and Hurstwood group to create a centre-piece display.

Situated on the corner of Hurstwood Lane, the stone is surrounded by plants and flowers and is just one of many projects spearheaded by the Friends' group to boost the beauty of the village

Parish councillor Andy Devanney said: "I’m disappointed that someone could do such a thing when volunteers are trying to make the villages nicer for everyone.”

A local craftsman was in the process of designing and making a sign for the stone for free but those plans are now on hold.

The sandstone was donated by Liz Atkinson, from her family owned quarry at Briercliffe in Burnley and she has kindly offered to replace it if the paint can't be removed.

The mindless act prompted an avalanche of comments on social media from people disgusted by the vandals and calling for the culprits to be caught and punished.

A window cleaner who lives in Worsthorne has volunteered to powerwash the stone over the weekend to see if the paint can be removed.