CCTV shows man being kicked onto train tracks by balaclava-wearing yob

Officers have released CCTV after a man was kicked off a tram platform.

At around 10.50pm on Friday 13 October police were called after a man was pelted off the platform and threatened by a group at Didsbury Village Metrolink Station.

CCTV footage of the inicident

The footage shows a man and two women arriving on the platform at the same time as the 23-year-old victim before one of the women ran onto the tracks in an attempt to distract him.

While pleading with her to get back onto the platform for her own safety, the man was propelled onto the tracks as he was kicked from behind.

As he clambered back onto the platform, he was threatened with a metal bar and a wine bottle, which was smashed on the floor, before he was able to flee and get home safely.

He didn’t suffer any serious injuries but was badly shaken by the ordeal.

Just minutes after this happened, another call came into police that a 66-year-old man had been attacked and beaten over the head with a metal bar, as he walked home along Beaver Road in Didsbury.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries and suffered a heart attack as a direct result of the assault but is now recovering well at home.

Officers from the investigation team want to speak to the trio featured in the footage in connection with both of the incidents.

Detective Constable Phil Whiting of GMP’s City of Manchester Team, said: “Around the time of both incidents, there weren’t a lot of people around however, I’m sure that by looking at what the people in the footage were wearing, someone will remember them being together.

“I appreciate the man has his face covered but it may be you recognise the way he walks or the clothes that he is wearing.

“We need to speak to these people as a matter of urgency so I want people to really study the footage; their faces, the way they are holding themselves and how they are acting.

“You may have seen them holding bottles of wine or a metal bar. If you know who they are or saw them around the time of either incident, please call us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 6153 quoting reference number 2533 of 13/10/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.