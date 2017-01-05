Nolan sister and ex-Seasider fly flag in Big Brother house

It’s the most infamous house on TV.

And now Coleen Nolan and footballer Jamie O’Hara are getting used to life back in the spotlight in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The pair made their debut in the new series of the Channel 5 reality show which aired on Tuesday night.

Coleen shot to fame in the 1980s as a member of Blackpool-born girl group The Nolans. She is now a panelist on popular chat show Loose Women.

Jamie started his career as a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Blackpool for a year in 2014, during which time he played 27 games and scored two goals.

They joined Paul Gascoigne’s stepdaughter Bianca Gascoigne, Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo, DJ Brandon Block, and reality TV veterans Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, among others, in the notorious Big Brother house in a bid to be crowned the nation’s favourite.