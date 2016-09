Nobody was hurt when a heritage tram derailed, transport bosses say.

The back end of the open topped ‘open boat’ tram, which was operating on a limited stop tour, slid off the tracks at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Trams were suspended between Manchester Square and Starr Gate while staff moved the tram the 18 inches back onto the track.

Full service was resumed shortly after, a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said today.