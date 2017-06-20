No harm done in killer whale false alarm

Coastguard staff and RNLI volunteers were called to reports of ‘persons in distress on an inflatable craft’ – which turned out to be a gang of local kids, accompanied by their parents, enjoying a large black killer whale dinghy in the sunshine.

“After a quick chat with the group and their parents, all seemed good and it was nice to see a group of kids enjoying the water and this glorious weather,” a spokesman for Fleetwood Coastguard said.

The life-saving crews, from Blackpool’s RNLI lifeboat station, and Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguard stations, were called out shortly before 7pm on Sunday, with the 999 caller saying the youngsters appeared to be struggling on a ‘small, black boat’.

And the Coastguard had a message for the well-meaning informant: “We’d rather be called to a group of kids enjoying being kids than not at all – and all the issues that could go with that.

“So thanks to the informant, thanks to the kids, and the parents for looking after each other.

“While it might seem we are ‘killjoys’ when it comes to fun, we’re not. We like people to enjoy the water safely and responsibly.”