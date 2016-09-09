No easy Ryder as Arnfield bids for breakthrough

Stalmine boxer Jack Arnfield needs little or no reminding of the importance of his up-coming bout with John Ryder at Manchester Arena on September 24.

According to one of his trainers, Dave Jennings, there is more at stake than merely the World Boxing Association international middleweight title currently held by Ryder.

Jennings said: “Jack’s fight against Jack Ryder is the chief support on the Anthony Crolla/Jorge Linares bill.

“It’s a second chance for him.

“If he wins, it will put him ranked in the top 15 in the world, so it’s a huge opportunity.

“He’s had time to prepare for this fight, whereas the one for the British title (against the now retired Nick Blackwell), he took that at a few days’ notice.”

It’s a busy time for the Jennings gym run by Dave and his brother Michael.

They look after Chorley’s Mark Jeffers, like Arnfield a middleweight, who also features on the September 24 promotion in Manchester.

Jeffers is the kind of fighter that the promoters crave.

Or as Jennings explained: “He’s sold around 300 tickets for the night already.

“I think you have got to say it’s going to be the biggest night in the gym’s history.”

And it doesn’t end there for the Jennings operation.

They are now guiding the career of English cruiserweight champion Matty Askin, of St Annes, who is preparing for a final eliminator for the British title against Tommy McCarthy at Bolton on October 22.

Now that the autumn months are arriving so the Fylde boxing scene is bursting into life.

A week tonight, on a dinner show at the Hilton Hotel in Blackpool, Kirkham’s Adam Little takes on Martin Gethin in a fascinating welterweight clash.

When Brian Rose announces his own plans soon, everything will be well and truly up and running.