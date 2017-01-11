No demolition date for ‘last stand’ house

Blackpool Council hopes to begin demolition work next month following the eviction of a man blocking a multi-million pound housing development.

Andrew Ratajczak left his home in Tyldesley Road in November following a compulsory purchase order.

However the authority has not yet been able to clear the property and no date has been set for the block to be pulled down.

Mr Ratajczak’s home, and two empty properties left standing either side as a buffer, was the last on the street.

The property developer spent two-years battling Blackpool Council over a compulsory purchase order for his house.

In November he told The Gazette he would not leave even after the authority had taken legal possession of the former guest house, which he was converting into flats.

The Gazette understands Blackpool Council is now working to come to a deal with Mr Ratajczak who still has belongings inside the three-storey building.

A spokesman said: “The house has not yet been demolished.

“It is hoped that work will be carried out next month but, as yet no date has been set.

“There are still belongings inside the house.

“The occupant has now instructed a solicitor and we are now proceeding through them.”

The Tyldesley Road house is one of two properties standing in the way of the next phase of the Foxhall Village housing scheme.

The £50m project has already seen land off Rigby Road partly transformed into a new neighbourhood. Work has now started on the next phase, with 400 homes due to make up the full scheme.

The land in Tyldesley Road will be the last to be developed.