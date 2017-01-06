Nightclub licence axed

The licence of a nightclub has been revoked following concerns raised by police.

Uber in Vicarage Road, Poulton, has been shut since early December when its licence was temporarily suspended.

Police had raised 'serious concerns' about the venue following allegations of an assault on the premises.

Nothing has yet come of those claims.

But Wyre licensing chiefs last night decided to revoke Uber's licence following a full review.

Coun Peter Gibson, leader of Wyre Council, said: "There was a meeting held last night during which the decision was made to revoke the licence for Uber.

"I think this is sending a very serious message that if there is a breach of licensing conditions that we in Wyre will act strongly."

Club boss Elliott Simpson told The Gazette he plans to appeal the decision.