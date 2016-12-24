F​irefighters have again issued a warning about tumble dryers​ after an incident in which an appliance went up in flames.

​​Occupants ​of a house in Linderbreck Lane​, Poulton le Fylde, ​were disturbed by loud banging noises ​at ​the rear of their property ​last night ​at around ​7.15.

They went out to investigate and found large volumes of acrid smoke pouring from the​ir detached ​garage and the dryer well alight. This had been switched on around 30 minutes before the loud banging noises were heard.

The occupant immediately closed the garage door and phoned 999.

Fire​fighters from Blackpool used two ​b​reathing ​a​pparatus and one hose reel to bring the blaze under control.

Damage was severe by fire to the tumble dryer,​ severe by heat to two square metres of the garage and contents and severe by smoke to the remainder of the garage.

​But the main casualty was the family Christmas ​t​urkey that was thawing next to the dryer.

W​atch manager Warren Topp reminded residents of the following advice:

​Don’t overload your dryer

Clean ​f​ilters after every use

Vacuum heater areas or vent pipe connections every 6 months

Never leave your dryer on when you’re in bed

​En​sure your dryer is cleaned and serviced as per manufacturers recommendations