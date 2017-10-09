New tech boost to charity swim event

New technology is helping to boost interest in one of Fylde’s most successful annual fund-raising events.

Lytham St Annes Lions have introduced a website for the first time to promote their swimarathon, which has been raising cash for local charities for 32 years,

It means prospective participants now have the option of declaring their interest online for the big swim at St Annes YMCA Pool on Sunday, January 28.

Entries from teams of nine are now open for the sponsored event - and Lions officials have set their sights on generating £15,000 for the latest beneficiary, the Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now.

The fund to aid research into meningitis is in memory of 10-year-old St Annes schoolboy Edward who died of the disease last December and had been a regular participant in the swimarathon.

A Lions spokesman said: “We expect this additional marketing tool to go a long way towards making the next swimarathon a great success.”

Entry details at www.lsaswimarathon.org