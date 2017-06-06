New school to open in months

Pupils at South Shore Academy will be moving into new premises within at least three months.

Plans to replace the school with a three-storey main block and separate sports hall next door were approved by Blackpool Council in January 2015.

Just over three months now until we move into our fantastic new school. Limited places available for this September. Don’t miss out!

Phase one of the academy’s new school build began in March 2016, with project leaders estimating the building will be fully completed by August this year, ready for new pupils to move in come September.

The existing school will then be demolished and a visitor and staff car park created on the site.

Funding for the scheme came from the Government’s multi-million pound Priority School Building Programme.

A spokesman for South Shore Academy said: “Just over three months now until we move into our fantastic new school. Limited places available for this September. Don’t miss out!”