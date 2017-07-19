New rules to control dogs in pipeline

Dog control orders are to become redundant later this year but efforts will be made to ensure owners will have to respect public places in Fleetwood and Wyre.

That’s the message from Wyre Council this week.

The dog control orders, which come to an end in October this year, require owners to clean up after a dog has fouled, keep a dog on its lead in designated areas, put a dog on a lead when asked to do so, refrain from exercising dogs in designated areas and not exercise more than four dogs in certain areas.

Wyre is proposing to incorporate the existing orders into new Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) and are considering changes, as well as consulting on a new dog control offence.

The council wants to hear public views on these and other aspects of dog ownership to help us look at other initiatives.

People can have their say at website www.wyre.gov.uk/PSPOdogs.