New role for retiring Chief Constable Finnigan

Lancashire’s retiring Chief Constable Steve Finnigan has been appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire.

The announcement comes as the officer, who is a CBE and holds the Queen’s Police Medal, prepares to bow out from his top Constabulary job on June 29.

Lord Lieutenant Lord Shuttleworth said: “Mr Finnigan retires as Chief Constable after a long and successful time in that office on June 29 and it is entirely fitting that he is able and willing to continue to serve the County of Lancashire as a Deputy Lieutenant. His skills and experience will be invaluable.

“I am so pleased that he has agreed to join the Lieutenancy, and will be available to support me and help with the many organisations and people with which the Lieutenancy works.”

The Office of Lord-Lieutenant is military in origin and dates from the reign of Henry VIII when the holder was responsible for the maintenance of order and for military purposes, relating to local defence. Nowadays responsibilities range from arranging visits by and escorting royal visitors and presenting awards on behalf of the Queen to civic and voluntary duties and liaising with local service units including army and cadets forces.