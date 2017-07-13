New Oyston bar put up for sale at £75,000

Sam Oyston – the son of Blackpool FC chairman Karl – is selling his new bar and restaurant business.

Hellfire, where Pool’s promotion heroes celebrated their victory at Wembley in May, has been listed for £75,000.

Hellfire has been listed for sale at �75,000 (Pic: Rightmove)

Commercial estate agent Kenricks said the leasehold of the licensed premises is being sold ‘due to a change in personal circumstances’, and comes as Mr Oyston junior continues to battle a serious illness.

The 23-year-old has yet to comment on the listing publicly, but tweeted a picture of himself at the eatery last Thursday alongside the words: “Team meeting @hellfire_uk sampling our new menu #Blackpool”

And the sale emerged just weeks after Hellfire was targeted by a Seasiders fan angry at the way the football club is being run by Karl and his father Owen.

Sam Oyston took a break from battling his illness to tell magistrates via video link how roofer Mark Rushton had been seen on CCTV damaging plants and plant pots outside the premises, in Queens Square.

Sam Oyston

Rushton, 26, of Riversway in Layton, was found guilty but refused to pay any compensation and argued: “I think this incident is trivial when you consider what this family have done to Blackpool FC.”

Last October, council bosses approved the upmarket bar – which has a capacity of 150 and created a number of jobs – but agreed with police that it should stop serving booze at 1am rather than the 2am applied for. Mr Oyston’s legal respresentative Trevor Colebourne had argued the business’s success would rely on drinks being served until 2am because people might go elsewhere if it closed earlier.

He also said the venue’s clients – such as solicitors and bankers – would be so ‘high end’ they would avoid any trouble, but Coun Alistair Humphreys told Mr Oyston: “You have no idea who your clients will be.”