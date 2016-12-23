New look for key shopping area

Proposals to improve a row of shops in Blackpool town centre have been granted planning permission.

The scheme will see new shop fronts installed to six units on Bank Hey Street between Church Street and Victoria Street.

Town hall planners said the project represented a “significant improvement” to the appearance of the building and would help to create a more “uniform quality rather than the current ad hoc appearance”.

Added fascias and shutters will be removed as part of the work.

Each shop will have matching centralised doors with fixed glazing to each side.

Some of the shop fronts will also be brought forward to run parallel with the pedestrianised street.

Heritage chiefs say the new look will be better suited to the conservation area.