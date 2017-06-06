New lease of life for super slimmer mum

Only a few years ago, mum-of-two Mandy Price was at rock bottom.

A grieving widow in her 30s, she had no job, two young boys to look after and no hope for the future.

Already tipping the scales at 16st, Mandy found comfort in junk food and her weight spiralled upwards.

But now she is 7.5st lighter, dropped 10 dress sizes, happily married and starting a new career to help others.

The 41-year-old, who lives in Warton with second wife Julie, turned her life around after she started the Harcombe Diet.

She said: “I have been a dieter all my adult life, but nothing really worked long-term and once I stopped dieting the weight always came back on, and usually a bit extra too. I have tried most diets going, but I went to Weight Watchers on and off for about eight years.

“It was around 2007 when I worked out I was spending a fortune going to classes and buying products, but I was seeing the same people year after year and actually put on 4st since joining.

“I decided it was healthier to maintain a stable weight – albeit overweight – than to yo-yo.

“I maintained my weight at around 16st for years before it all went wrong. Four years ago, my first wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer when our sons were just 10 years and seven months old. I gave up my career as an A&E nurse to care for her and the boys full-time.

“After she died, I was with my two boys, no job and a lifetime of grief to contend with. I was only 37, and turned to junk food and alcohol, as I contemplated the long, bleak future ahead.

“At some deep level, I was worried about my health and weight. I knew I should get fit and healthy for my boys.”

It was in December 2014 Mandy met Julie. They fell in love instantly and decided to get married.

Having the chance at happiness again gave Mandy the motivation and strength she needed and she turned her focus to taking control of her own life – starting the Harcombe Diet in 2015.

The Harcombe Diet basically involves eliminating processed foods and refined sugars, and not combining carbohydrates and fat at once.

Mandy – who has gone from a size 22 to a size 10/12 – said: “The Harcombe Diet quickly became a way of life. I have far more energy, am sleeping better and my skin is clearer. As the weight came off, my confidence increased, and I’ve never looked back.

“My whole family enjoys the Harcombe lifestyle. The support from my wife, in particular, has been amazing.”

Now Mandy has set up her own Harcombe Diet club, with classes taking place at Bactive Fitness Centre, on Mill Lane, Warton, on Tuesdays 12.30pm – 1.30pm and Wednesdays 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

She said: “Loosing the weight motivated me to start up local weight loss classes to help people who were struggling like I was to loose weight – once and for all.”

Email harcombe.diet.club@gmail.com or visit www.theharcombedietclub.com