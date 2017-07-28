New industry could come to TVR site

Have your say

New industrial units look set to be built on the site of a former car manufacturing factory in Blackpool.

A planning application has been lodged with Blackpool Council seeking permission to building two industrial buildings on land fronting Bristol Avenue in Bispham.

The site was formerly home to the TVR sports car plant.

Proposals would include creating 28 units within the two buildings for uses including general industry and warehousing.

The scheme also includes parking for 102 vehicles, located to the front and rear of the buildings with access from Bristol Avenue.

A design statement by Preston-based architects Cassidy and Ashton, accompanying the application, says a number of buildings on the site have been demolished since the TVR factory closed in 2006.

There are some existing businesses based in units on Bristol Avenue.

It is hoped the scheme will attract new businesses and jobs to the area.

The statement says: “The new build units will be of a modern and contemporary design to suit the modern requirements of future occupants.

“It would also enable inward investment to the borough.

“As such, the proposed use will retain part of an existing designated employment site for employment uses, meeting the requirements of local policy and is not unacceptable in principle.”

Earlier this month plans to build a single storey industrial unit on another part of the TVR site were approved by Blackpool Council.

The proposal, submitted by Clearstone Energy, will see a gas-powered electricity generator built on land which formerly housed the Fylde Coast Ice Arena.

Contractors dismantled the rink which opened three years ago, but then closed in May.

The latest plans will go before the council at a future date.