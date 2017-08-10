New green oasis for port – thanks to 5p carrier bags

A new community garden has been officially opened in Fleetwood.

The project, called Larkholme For All, is based at Wyre Day Services on Larkholme Avenue and has transformed land around the centre that was previously unused.

Wyre Day Services is a Lancashire County Council-run facility which caters for adults with physical and learning difficulties.

The £12,000 funding for Larkholme For All came from Tesco’s Bags of Help community scheme, using five pence charges on carrier bags, working with the County Council.

The garden features a wildflower meadow, vegetable plots, secret garden, sensory area, wildlife pond, polytunnel and spring flowerbed.

People who use the centre and the wider community are already improving their growing skills at the garden and enjoying relaxing in the tranquil and colourful surroundings.

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: “This is a great project that has brought the community and people who use Wyre Day Services closer together. The garden allows staff to help people who use the day centre to grow fruit and vegetables and then cook them.”