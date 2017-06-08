New dog rules set for autumn

Fylde’s new rules for dog control will come into effect in the autumn – and will double the current penalty for dog fouling.

From October 1, a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 will replace existing bye-laws covering dog control across the borough.

The new measures follow a public consultation and enforcement will start from November 1 to allow officers time to effectively communicate the proposed changes.

But the council is looking into an alternative to initial proposals to limit the number of dogs on leads following concerns by professional dog walkers.

The new PSPOs will include:

n The increase of the fixed penalty notice covering fouling to be increased to £100 from the £50 currently enforced.

n Dogs must be on leads on highways, including pavements in proximity to cars and other road traffic, but not including bridleways and other rural ‘highways’, on all council-owned car parks and in Lytham cemetery;

n Dogs to be excluded from enclosed/fenced children’s play areas and ornamental water features;

n Seasonal PSPOs, covering the period from Good Friday to the end of September, will continue the current rule of excluding dogs from St Annes’ ‘amenity beach’ next to the pier. Dogs must be on leads along the Promenade and in the Promenade Gardens between the same dates.

⦁There will also be a borough-wide PSPO for dogs to be kept on a lead by direction from an authorised officer if the dog is considered to be causing a nuisance.

A Council spokesperson said: “The existing historic bye-laws can only be enforced through criminal proceedings, which is an inefficient mechanism for addressing issues with dog control.

“These new measures will ensure that the vast majority of responsible dog owners are able to enjoy exercising their dogs while at the same time introducing mechanisms to manage the behaviour of the small number of irresponsible owners.”