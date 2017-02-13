New club for elderly folk as charity closes

Elderly people affected by the recent closure of Age UK Blackpool won’t have to give up their social lives thanks to a local community centre.

The First Step Community Centre on Dickson Road has stepped in to offer a replacement social club service to older residents after Age UK Blackpool and District shut down due to financial problems last month.

The centre, which already provides social activities for older people on Mondays and Fridays, has now added an extra meet-up event to their weekly rota.

A new social club will now run from 9.30am until 3pm at the community centre.

Project worker Johann Adams, who works at First Step, said: “We started last Friday for the first time and some of the club members from Age UK have already started coming in.

“Over-55s can come in and get breakfast and then we do quizzes and bingo and chat and socialise, depending on what it is people feel like doing.

“We get special guest speakers in, take them out for trips, and have Christmas parties and play games.

“We set this up to replace the clubs that were set up by Age UK.”

Age UK Lancashire has now planned two public meetings to discuss the services most needed in Blackpool.

The events will take place on February 27 at Aysgarth Community Centre, Aysgarth Court, from 10.30am until 12pm, and at Kilmory Community Centre, Kilmory place, starting at 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

Older people and carers are invited to attend and make their voices heard.