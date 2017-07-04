New chapter for ex-teacher

Photographer Jill Reidy has swapped pictures for words and it’s proved a big hit.

The retired teacher, who lives in Blackpool with her husband, has published her first novel, entitled All Change, which is available in paperback, on Amazon and on Kindle, and proved so popular she has even had requests to sign copies for people.

She wrote the book 15 years ago, but never got round to getting it published. After a conversation with a local author, Dan Worsley, she decided to get the script out of the drawer and take the plunge.

Jill, who runs a photography business, Red Snapper Photography, also writes regular blogs.

All Change tells the humorous story of seven-year-old Ben, and his teacher Mrs Peacock, who tells fantastic stories, but is fed up with her noisy class and hatches a plan to keep them quiet.

Jill, 65, said: “I’ve written all my life, since I could hold a pencil. I love storytelling and have always told stories – to my own children and grandchildren and the children in my classes when I was teaching.

“Since publishing it, things have gone a bit mad. It appeared on Amazon as an e-book for Kindle and a paperback, and having shared this on social media, I started getting requests for signed books.

“I’ve been into primary schools and a play centre to read some of the book and talk to the children about the joys of reading and writing. I’ve had some great feedback from children and parents, who have told me they enjoyed reading the story together, and I’ve also got a few five star reviews on Amazon.

“I’m a great believer in ‘it’s never too late.’ Since I retired from teaching I’ve got heavily involved in the creative arts scene within Blackpool and started up my own photography business. Much of my work is street photography – the pictorial equivalent of written or spoken storytelling.

“I’ve been asked if there will be a sequel to All Change. Mrs Peacock and her class will definitely be having more adventures.”