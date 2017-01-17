New cameras to crack down on fly-tipping

Fly-tippers beware – and smile for the camera.

Co-op staff in Staining have been raising cash for CCTV cameras to be installed in the village in a bid to crack down on people dumping rubbish in the area.

The store donated £200 towards the cameras which will provide important evidence for the prosecution of fly-tippers.

Staining councillor John Singleton said: “I have been involved with some residents who find fly-tipping appalling and we were asked to do something about it.

“We are getting more cameras in the area and generally doing all we can to make fly-tipping undesirable.

“Fly-tipping costs about £275,000 per year in the Fylde, and it just looks absolutely terrible when people come down and throw their rubbish out.

“I think it’s a very good idea for the Co-op to support their community, and it’s only a small village shop, so I think they have done very well.”

The cameras are expected to be installed in the village in six weeks time.

Co-op manager Stuart Cook said: “We want to continue our support for the community, even when we change the name from the Co-op to McColls in May.”

Fly-tipping is illegal and if the person responsible is caught they could face prosecution and a find of up to £50,000.