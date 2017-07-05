New bar set to open after plans approved

A bar looks set to re-open under a new operator after planners approved an application to make changes to the building.

William Johnson had applied to Blackpool Council for permission to alter premises on Queen Street in the town, which have most recently operated as a karaoke bar, and previously as the Tapas Bar.

The new proposals would see a bar operate on the first floor as well as the ground floor.

The scheme includes alterations to the front elevation, installation of a fire escape to the rear, use of the first floor as a bar in conjunction with the ground floor and ancillary storage on the second floor and in the roof space.

A design and access statement accompanying the application says it is intended to open the premises under a North American theme.

Signage will include a figure of native North American on horseback, with the name ‘Crazy Horse Saloon’.

The ground and first floors will be licensed for the sale of alcohol and drinking, with the second and third floors used for storage.

New toilets will be installed and there will also be a managers office on the ground floor.

Town hall planners, who approved the application using their delegated powers, said the extension of the bar would be in keeping with similar operations on Queen Street, and added extensive renovations were being made to the property.