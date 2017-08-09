'NEVER use water on oil fires' - warning after firefighters spot chip pan blaze from drill tower

This is the damage caused by a chip pan fire that left a man with burns to his arms.

Firefighters were on a training exercise at Lytham Fire Station when they spotted the blaze from the top of a drill tower at around 7.45pm yesterday.

After tackling the fire, which happened at a home in Haven Road, Lytham, firefighters tweeted to warn residents to 'never use water on oil fires'.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A chip pan on a cooker hob had been left unattended and the contents overheated and ignited.

"Two fire engines and crews, from Lytham and St Annes, responded to the 999 call and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

"The man living there had sustained superficial burns to his arms and firefighters gave first aid."