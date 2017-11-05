Neighbours rescue two people from house blaze

Neighbours have tonight rescued two people from a house fire in Blackpool.

The blaze broke out in a house on Palatine Road at around 7.20pm this evening.

Fire services said a 999 call came through saying someone might be trapped in a house fire. While they were still on the line, the caller reported that neighbours had rescued two people from the house.

Three fire engines and crews from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore were dispatched.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish a fire in a first floor bedroom and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "There were no other casualties and the people rescued were attended to by ambulance paramedics. The cause of the fire is to be established."