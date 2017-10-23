Neighbour’s anger as new Lambs Road homes plan is lodged

Wainhomes has lodged another planning application to build homes on land off Lambs Road in Thornton.

The developer was granted planning permission to build 165 houses by a government inspector last year, while Lambs Road is set to welcome a total of 438 new homes by 2031, under plans revealed by Wyre Council earlier this year.

The latest application seeks the go ahead for ‘up to 66 dwellings with associated works’, council documents show.

And like previous applications on the same site, it has already proved to be controversial.

Objecting neighbour Edward Whitehead, of Hornsea Close, accused the developer of embarking ‘on a strategy of piecemeal development in order to mislead and confuse to achieve their aim of flooding Thornton with houses’.

He added: “They have, over the last four years displayed a total disregard for the wishes of local communities in their pursuit of profit.”

Campaigners fought hard to stop the 165-home plan from going ahead, with more than 885 neighbours responding to the house builder’s original plans.

The council rejected the application but it was approved by an inspectors, who blamed the council for not having a local plan in place. One has now been drafted.