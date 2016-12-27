Nativity scene brightens up empty shop

A traditional nativity scene brought a touch of Christmas cheer to a Blackpool street.

The resort’s Community Improvement Association spruced up an empty shop window on Dickson Road with life-sized mannequins of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus.

Mark Courtney-Massey and Jason Redshaw.

Mark Courtney-Massey, chairman of the Community Improvement Association, said: “We have a lot of empty shops in North Shore and we thought we’d actually put one of the shops to good use with a life-sized nativity.

“We thought an empty shop at Christmas doesn’t really show the Christmas spirit, and why don’t we put something there to give people something to look at?”

The display was put together with props donated from Cabaret Costumes Fancy Dress Hire on Dickson Road.

Mark said: “We have tried to make it as festive as we can for people.

“People with children just stop and look at it and point. We feel like we’re giving something back to the community, which is what Christmas is all about.

“Cabaret Costumes supplied all the costumes to us free of charge because it was something for people to enjoy.

“There’s no big nativity scene in the town centre for kids to look at, so we thought this could be something we do every year.

“It doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to make someone smile.”