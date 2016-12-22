Nativity brought to life on the streets

Lytham’s fourth annual Walking Nativity was the largest yet, with hundreds of people taking part.

Mary was played by 10-year-old Zoe Broughton from Heyhouses School, St Annes, Joseph by six-year-old Seb Ellison from Lytham CE School and baby Jesus by 12-week-old Seth Oatridge as the Christmas story was recreated around the streets of the town.

After being turned away from three local inns, the family and their donkey made their way to a stable specially erected in the Memorial Gardens, where the Nativity story was acted out.

Organisers Cath Powell and Alison Newsham were delighted with how many supported the event, with Cath saying: “It was the biggest turnout to date, the weather was perfect and the feedback was incredible. It is a real community event everyone can join in.”

The walk started outside Lytham Methodist Church in Park Street before following Mary and Joseph and the donkey to the Ship and Royal, the Taps and the County, where they were turned away, but the landlord of the County led them to the stable in the Memorial Gardens.

The ceremony there included singing led by members of the Lytham Community Choir, while Rev Nick Wells from St Cuthbert’s church gave a blessing.

