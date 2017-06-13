Musical youth proves big hit

Cleveleys teenager Jess Qualter is certainly hitting all the right notes.

Jess recently auditioned for – and has been offered a place at – three prestigious London theatre colleges.

The 16-year-old, currently doing her GCSEs at Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, can now take her pick from Laine Theatre Arts, Bird college and Performers College, with each one offering her a Dance and Drama Award (DaDA) scholarship.

Jess is also a student at Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, in Fleetwood, which she as attended since the tender age of three – studying all genres of dance, singing and drama.

Performing is her life and soul.

Her favourite musical shows are Maltilda and Cats.

Jess – whose goal is to perform in the West End or in shows on large cruise ships – said: “It’s something I always wanted to do.

“It just makes me feel so happy when I think about the fact I have been accepted to all three colleges.

“I was so pleased.

“Performing has always been part of my life, as I have been at the Barbara Jackson theatre school since I was three years old.

“Performing has been something which has just always been there. I just love it.

“It has been a real challenge fitting in dancing around exams and my school work.

“But I managed it and I am really excited for the future.

“One day I would love to maybe have a job in the West End, my dream role would have to be the White Cat in Cats.”

Jess’s proud mum Louise said: “Jess is over the moon with this achievement, after auditioning for all three colleges at just 15 years of age. To gain a DaDA is a huge achievement, to be offered three is enormous.

“Jess is currently in a privileged position, whereby she can choose her preferred college. And in her performing arts GCSE, she achieved 100 per cent in her practical assessment. We are really proud of her.”