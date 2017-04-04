Musical youth hopes to be a hit

Not many 15-year-olds have written and recorded their own single.

But Megan Hawley, of South Shore, has done exactly that and hopes to soon release it on iTunes or Spotify for people to download.

Megan, a pupil at Highfield Humanities College, Blackpool, hopes to attend Chethams School of Music when she leaves school in 2018.

Megan plays the guitar and keyboard.

Her proud mum Michelle said: “She’s been musical all her life, but just in the last few years she’s been amazing on the guitar.

“She writes her own songs and records them in her home studio.

“A few weeks ago, I asked if I could listen to a song and she sent me ‘Glow’ and I couldn’t believe how good it was, and how personal the lyrics were.

“I didn’t even know she had a voice until hearing that. I discovered YouTube videos and Instagram videos that she had been posting and was really impressed.

“I’m just so proud of her. We went to Rock Hard Studios, in Blackpool, last week so she could record her song professionally and she was a total natural under the pressure of performing.

“Music is her life. It’s all she wants.”

Megan said: “I’ve always loved music. I can remember enjoying all the music my dad listens to when I was little.

“I started playing the guitar when I was about 12 or 13 and I just thought I want to do this one day as my career.

“It’s just gives me a chance to express myself and to be creative, to share my feelings with other people.

“The songs just pop into my head.

“Glow is an indie/pop song. It’s about losing someone you love and the fact that though they have gone, they will always be there in some way.

“I felt nervous at first recording it, but got more confident as it went on.

“I’m thinking about releasing it on iTunes or Spotify. I’m hoping to go to college in Manchester to study music, and then release some more of my songs.”