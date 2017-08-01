Musical farewell for rock fan dad Michael

Rock anthems filled Carleton Crematorium yesterday as family and friends bid a final farewell to much-loved dad Michael Rhodes.

Michael died on June 11, more than a month after being punched outside Costcutters, on Exchange Street, North Shore, on May 20.

‘Comfortably Numb’ by Pink Floyd, ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by Joy Division, and ‘Stairway To Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin were all played at the dad-of-one’s funeral at Carleton Crematorium yesterday as tribute to his lifelong love of rock music.

Memories of Mr Rhodes were read out by celebrant Graham Goldstone Creasy, who said: “We acknowledge the cruel and senseless way in which Michael died. There are no words which in any way can express how we feel in the face of such a tragic and unnecessary loss.

“All we can do is stand together and support one another in our suffering and in our grief.

“Through it all we must honour Michael’s life by remembering all the good times we shared with him.”

He added: “He would help others doing bits and pieces and DIY, and did quite a lot of work for Mark Butcher, his long term friend at the Amazing Graze soup kitchen.

“He loved music, particularly rock music. When he was younger he would go to concerts and in his youth trawled through the mud at Glastonbury.

“He loved the outdoors, walking, and his family.

“Above all else he enjoyed being with his friends.”

Mr Rhodes leaves behind his older sister Jane, his younger brother Andrew, mum Margaret, and nine-year-old daughter Lilliegh.

Andrew said: “If I really needed him, he was there. Michael, I love and miss you with all my heart.”

Poems ‘Farewell, My Friends’ and ‘Feel No Guilt In Laughter’ were read at the funeral in Mr Rhodes’ honour.

Some friends and family members resorted to standing in the Crematorium as every seat in the building was filled with those eager to pay their respects to the ‘caring’ handyman.

Mr Goldstone Creasy said: “Michael was the life and soul of any party and inside he was a very kind and caring man. Yes, a likeable rogue, but a caring man. He will be missed.”

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm following the attack on Mr Rhodes outside the corner shop.

It is not yet known whether further charges will be made against the teenager.