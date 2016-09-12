Music mission for amputee mum

Musicians from all across the UK have rallied for a Blackpool mum facing a triple limb amputation.

Mum-of-two Charly Babington, 40, suffered from a severe case of sepsis that ‘killed’ both of her feet, her left arm, and three fingers on her right hand.

She fought back from the brink after falling into a 23 day-long coma in July and remains in Royal Preston Hospital awaiting surgery.

Now family friend and DJ Barry ‘Funki B’ Sullivan, 55, has pulled out all the stops to raise money for the hard-working single mum, whose triple amputation means she now has to move into a more accessible home.

Charly’s musical fund-raising event will take place at Club Domain on Blackpool Promenade on the night of October 8, and will feature more than 35 musical acts performing onstage for more than 600 people.

Barry, who works by day as an art teacher at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “I have known Charly for over 20 years. She would always support my DJ events and for the last few years she has sold tickets for me at the events I have held.

“Charly is still in hospital and her whole outlook has made everyone really get behind her. I’m astonished by the way she’s taken it all on board.

“She’s a good one, that’s for sure.”

An online fundraiser for Charly and her children Shaun, 12, and Katie, 10, has already raised an incredible £5,643. Barry hopes the upcoming musical event will bring in a further £3,000 for her cause.

Barry said: “Every penny we raise will go towards Charly and her family. Club Domain is giving us the venue for free and will be holding an auction with prizes, while Dragon’s Den Fancy Dress in Blackpool is donating us some T-shirts to advertise the event.”

Charly said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed at the number of people who have come together and shown their generosity. I’d like to say I’m looking forward to the event and I hope I’m well enough to go.

“I’m so grateful and the money will help so much with getting us into a ground-floor home.

“I’m looking forward to a happy new start for me and my children.”

The musical event will take place from 8pm until 4am at Club Domain on October 8 and is open to members of the public. Entry costs £5, but further donations are welcome.