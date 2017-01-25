Museum team collect memories

The Blackpool Museum Project is looking to speak to people who have worked at the Winter Gardens or the Tower in order to share their memories.

Volunteers from the museum team will be at the Winter Gardens open day which takes place from 11am until 3pm on Sunday.

They will be in the Horseshoe and Pavilion Theatre to speak to people and record their memories of working in the two venues.

Entry to the open day is free of charge and visitors will be able to go backstage at the Opera House including the dressing rooms, tread the boards that so many famous faces have previously walked on, and get up-close to the historic Wurlitzer theatre organ.

The Museum will be located inside the Winter Gardens with proposals being developed using funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.