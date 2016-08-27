Museum’s performers call

From singers to circus acts - the Blackpool Museum Project needs you!

The search is on for entertainers including musicians, dancers and comedians to contribute their stories and artefacts to the museum set to be built in the Winter Gardens Pavilion Theatre.

A free drop-in event is being held at St John’s Parish Church on Thursday September 29 between 11am and 4pm when the latest plans will be on display.

The day will also include talks, film shows and a presentation by Blackpool entertainment producer Duggie Chapman on The Golden Age of Variety, starting at 2pm.

The museum team wants to build a network of retired and current performers who will support its development.

They are also keen to hear from the relatives of past performers who may have artefacts and stories.

Belinda Betts, project director of Blackpool Museum Project, said: “The museum will celebrate Blackpool’s pivotal role in shaping popular entertainment in Britain over the last 150 years.

“The venues and shows are obviously central to this story but it was the performers who were the real stars.

“Their stories and experiences are vital if we are to create a display that reflects the rich diversity of talent that made Blackpool the northern home of variety.”

Magician Mark Raffles said: “I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the glorious and glamorous world of show business than the Winter Gardens.

“I have pledged my portrait and produced a digital story film about my career which will be screened on September 29.”

Final proposals will be submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund next April.